Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Britton-Summers Funeral Home
4 Church St
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4717
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Lee Obituary
A. Rita Lee, 98

WESTBOROUGH - A. Rita Lee. 98, of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late Frank D. Lee.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 27, from 4 to 7 P.M. at the Britton-Summers Funeral Home, 4 Church St., Westborough.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 28, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough.

A complete obituary will follow.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now