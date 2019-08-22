|
|
A. Rita Lee, 98
WESTBOROUGH - A. Rita Lee. 98, of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late Frank D. Lee.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 27, from 4 to 7 P.M. at the Britton-Summers Funeral Home, 4 Church St., Westborough.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 28, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough.
A complete obituary will follow.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019