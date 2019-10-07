Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Rita Letendre


1918 - 2019
Rita Letendre Obituary
Rita L. Letendre, 101

Worcester - Rita L. (Collette) Letendre, 101, loving mother and grandmother, died on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in the Jewish Healthcare Center.

She was born in Marlborough, daughter of the late William and Blanche (Renaud) Collette where she graduated from St. Mary's Academy and the Katharine Gibbs School in Boston.

Rita served as past president of the Assumption College volunteer organization where she was very active and spent endless hours sewing and fitting costumes for the theater group.

She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Donald H. Letendre in 2011. She is survived by her son Richard and his wife Stephanie and a granddaughter Alina Letendre Pace and her husband Vincent.

All funeral services will be private and are in the care of Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home. 61 Myrtle Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019
