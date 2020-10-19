1/1
Rita Lundeen
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita L. (Rondeau) Lundeen, 87

Spencer - Rita L. (Rondeau) Lundeen, 87, formerly of Holden and Spencer, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October, 13, 2020 at Sterling Village Nursing Center. Her husband of 63 years, Robert Lundeen, predeceased her in 2017. She will be lovingly missed by her daughter, Bobbi Jepsen and her husband Bruce of Spencer, a son, Mark Lundeen of Clermont Florida, two granddaughters, Lauren Mace and Julie Jepsen, two great-grandchildren Dylan and Samantha Mace and a sister, Anita Lopardo of Worcester. Rita was predeceased by her siblings, Alfred Rondeau, Noella Kirk, Theresa Desautels and Lucille Lewis.

Rita was born in Worcester, the daughter of Alfred and Edwidge (Cauchon) Rondeau. She graduated from Commerce High School in Worcester and worked for many years as an Administrator of Patient Accounts at Holden Hospital. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, camping, wintering in Florida, watching Patriots and Red Sox games, and spending time with her family.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Miles Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102 or by visiting act.alz.org/donate.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved