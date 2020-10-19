Rita L. (Rondeau) Lundeen, 87
Spencer - Rita L. (Rondeau) Lundeen, 87, formerly of Holden and Spencer, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October, 13, 2020 at Sterling Village Nursing Center. Her husband of 63 years, Robert Lundeen, predeceased her in 2017. She will be lovingly missed by her daughter, Bobbi Jepsen and her husband Bruce of Spencer, a son, Mark Lundeen of Clermont Florida, two granddaughters, Lauren Mace and Julie Jepsen, two great-grandchildren Dylan and Samantha Mace and a sister, Anita Lopardo of Worcester. Rita was predeceased by her siblings, Alfred Rondeau, Noella Kirk, Theresa Desautels and Lucille Lewis.
Rita was born in Worcester, the daughter of Alfred and Edwidge (Cauchon) Rondeau. She graduated from Commerce High School in Worcester and worked for many years as an Administrator of Patient Accounts at Holden Hospital. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, camping, wintering in Florida, watching Patriots and Red Sox games, and spending time with her family.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Miles Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102 or by visiting act.alz.org/donate
.