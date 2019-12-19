|
|
Sr. Rita Mary Hamel, R.S.M.
WORCESTER - Sister Rita Mary Hamel, R.S.M., age 99, a Sister of Mercy for 81 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 in the Health Center of the Willows at Worcester, She was born in Marlboro, MA on June 9, 1920, the daughter of Alma Chaput Hamel of Ware, MA and Ernest Hamel of Warren, MA. She entered the Sisters of Mercy from St. Mary Parish in Southbridge, MA and was given the name, Sister Mary Consilii upon her entrance to the Novitiate. In 1967 she returned to her Baptismal name of Rita Mary. She leaves her religious community, the Sisters of Mercy of Americas, a niece, Kathleen Potter of Westfield, MA and numerous friends and associates with whom she worked in Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Worcester.
Sister Mary Consilii, now known as Sr. Rita Mary, ministered as a teacher on the elementary level, mainly in grades one and two, for most of her active life. The Worcester Diocesan schools at which she taught include Blessed Sacrament, Saint Paul, Sacred Heart, Christ the King, Our Lady Immaculate in Athol, Saint Aloysius in Gilbertville and Saint Stephen. She will be fondly remembered for her life of personal prayer and her love for children; her treasured gift for teaching her young students about God and how to lift themselves up in prayer; as well as her gift for giving children a solid foundation for learning. She was recognized as an extraordinary primary school educator, helping to shape the minds and hearts of children. After her years of teaching, Sister Rita Mary worked among those in need in the Parish of the Cathedral of St. Paul. Her warm, welcoming and gracious smile and her spirit of joy were hallmarks of her life and her ministry.
Upon her retirement, Sister moved with other Sisters of Mercy to the Health Center at the Willows where she was lovingly cared for by the staff.
On Saturday, December 21 a calling hour at 10 a.m. will precede her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at the Church of Christ the King, 1052 Pleasant St., Worcester. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Leicester, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sr. Rita Mary's memory may be made to the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas Retirement Fund, 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion, PA 19066.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester is assisting the Sisters of Mercy with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019