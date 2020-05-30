Rita V. (Carpenter) Murphy



WORCESTER - Rita V. (Carpenter) Murphy, 79, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020.



She was born in Worcester, January 13, 1941, the twelfth child to Edward J. and Ellen A. (O'Rourke) Carpenter. Her beloved husband of 32 years, Vincent L. Murphy, passed away in 1994.



Rita leaves her four daughters, Catherine Murphy-Sweet and her husband Timothy Sweet of Sterling, Patricia Hartman and her husband Stephen Hartman of Worcester, Joanne Murphy and her partner Kenneth Lapierre of Worcester, and Eileen Murphy-Bleau and her husband Matthew Bleau of Oxford.



She was a proud Irish Nana to her seven cherished grandchildren, Julie (Sweet) Perron and her husband Zachary, David Sweet, Shannon Sweet, Ryan Hartman, Brianna Hartman, Elaina Bleau and Jason Bleau. She also leaves behind two sisters, Mary Hanrahan and Sister Helen Carpenter M.M., and many nieces and nephews.



Rita was predeceased by six brothers Joseph known as Carmelite Brother Norbert, Edward, George, Thomas, John, and James Carpenter.



Rita attended St. Paul's Grammar School and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Worcester. She worked for various banks and was a conflict clerk in the accounting department at Mirick O'Connell law firm for 10 years. In 2006, she retired.



Rita loved her faith, family and country. She will be remembered for her awesome sense of humor. We are going to miss you mom!



Following social distancing with masks and other appropriate guidelines, there will be calling hours Tuesday, June 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will be Wednesday, June 3, at 11 a.m. at St. John's Church, 40 Temple St., Worcester. Burial will be in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Maryknoll Sisters, P.O. Box 317, Maryknoll, N.Y. 10545 or Problem Pregnancy, 495 Pleasant St., Worcester, MA 01609.





