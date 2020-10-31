Rita A. (Nicolopoulos) Obuchowsi, 67
Charlton - Rita A. (Nicolopoulos) Obuchowski ,67, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in her home. She is survived by her husband of 9 years, Andrew P. Obuchowski who loved her dearly.
Rita was born on May 3, 1953 in Lowell, Massachusetts to the late Lorraine Gould and the late Mathew Nicolopoulos. She attended Lowell High School.
Rita ran a home daycare for many years in both Dracut and Millbury, MA., she collected porcelain dolls, loved the color pink, and enjoyed decorating for Christmas. She was crafty often creating her own decorations for the holidays. She spent many years at Hampton Beach, NH and was on the hunt for the best beach pizza.
Rita has 5 children and 14 grandchildren; Jenn Solomon (NC) and her children, Tori, Peter and Rachel; Jannelle Cioffi and her husband Michael (MA) and their children, Ellie, Sam and Delilah; Christopher Nicolopoulos(NH) and his children, Abby, Claire and William; Jonathan Nicolopoulos and his wife Chenoa (MA) and their children, Jonathan and Kat; Nicholas Nicolopoulos and his wife Jacqui (MA) and their children, Nicholas, Winston and Vera. She is also survived by her sister Kathy Plant, her partner Peter LeVenture and is predeceased by her brother Mathew Nicolopoulos.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
The ROBERT J. MILLER-CHARLTON FUNERAL HOME, 175 Old Worcester Rd., Charlton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to: Second Chance Animal Services, 111 Young Rd., East Brookfield, MA. 01515.
