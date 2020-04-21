Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Rita Peloquin
1926 - 2020
Rita Peloquin Obituary
Rita (Oliveri) Peloquin

Worcester - Rita J. (Oliveri) Peloquin, 93, of Millbury passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Rita, the youngest of nine children was born May 28th, 1926 to Italian Immigrants, Nicholas Oliveri Sr. and Congetta (Bucciaglia) Oliveri. Rita then worked for a time at Davies Handbags before meeting and married the "Love of her Life" Albert A. Peloquin, Sr. Rita stopped working, became a wife and mother in a loving home in the Lakeview neighborhood of Worcester to raise their family. She lived her life in Worcester before moving to Millbury.

Rita's husband Albert Peloquin passed away on June 22, 2006. She is survived by her two devoted sons, Edward J. Peloquin and Albert A. Peloquin, Jr. and his wife Susan of Millbury; two grandsons, Max Peloquin and his wife Emily, Matthew Peloquin and his wife Ying; a great grandson Anthony; Many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Rita was predeceased by four brothers, Gasper "Scoops", Joseph N., Frank N. and Nicholas Oliveri, Jr. and four sisters, Antoinette Masterson, Theresa Bellino, Mary and Ann Oliveri among other family members.

Rita was a former member of St Margaret Mary Church. Along with her husband and children, not a thing in life was more important. She was a beautiful person, who enjoyed the simple life; her family especially her grandsons, trips to the casino, playing cards, and spiritus encounters with her siblings. She truly believed that faith, family and friends were the most important things in life.

Due to the COVID outbreak, funeral services and burial in the family lot in St John Cemetery will be private. A memorial celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.

The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
