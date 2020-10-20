Rita G. (Hayes) PerryWORCESTER - Rita G. (Hayes) Perry, 84, formerly of Wrentham Road passed away surrounded by her family at her son's home on Monday, October 19, 2020.Her husband, Paul S. Perry passed away in 2002. She leaves seven children, Paul "Sid" Perry, II of Worcester, Deborah Boulette of Kennebunkport, ME, April Bodinizzo and her husband, Vincent of Holden, Christine St. Germain of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Linda Boudreau and her husband, Donnie of Oakham, Sandra Backstrom of Berlin and Michael Perry of Worcester; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two brothers, William and George Hayes of Shrewsbury and nieces and nephews. A son, James Perry and ten siblings predeceased her. She was born in Shrewsbury, daughter of Patrick and Delia (Corcoran) Hayes and graduated from Shrewsbury High School.Rita was a clerk for many years for the City of Worcester Public Health Department, prior to that she worked at the former, R.H. White Company. Rita enjoyed traveling with her husband throughout the country, including Hawaii, Ireland and Italy. She loved day trips with friends and family to Foxwoods and an occasional big trip to Vegas and most recently she enjoyed wintering in Fort Lauderdale with her friend Lennie. Rita also liked to play Bingo and loved to handout her favorite candy, M&Ms to all her family and friends.Visiting Hours are Saturday, October 24 from 10:00 to 11:30 am with a Funeral Service at 11:30am in Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St. Burial will follow in Mountain View, Shrewsbury.