Rita (Wolf) Pierce
1946 - 2020
Rita A. (Wolf) Pierce, 74

Worcester/Holden - Rita A. (Wolf) Pierce, 74, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center. Born in Eureka, California, Rita was the daughter of Ray D. and Dorothy (McKay) Wolf. Rita lived in Worcester from 1970 until 1979 when she and her family moved to Holden. Rita enjoyed the last four years of her life at The Briarwood Community in Worcester.

Rita attended the University of Nebraska and graduated from American University in Washington, DC. She taught briefly in Hudson before staying home to raise her family. Rita later worked part-time as an instructor and trainer at the Diet Workshop and a floral designer at Holmes & Shusas Florist. She was an artist and put her talent to good use as a substitute teacher for one year in the Sterling Elementary and Middle School's Art program. Rita also worked for two families as a nanny whose children, Sarah, Daniel, Curtis and Kendall, were loved as if they were her own.

She was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Worcester where she taught Sunday school for 20 years. Rita was also a member and Registrar of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Rita will be remembered for her caring, generous and open-minded spirit. She loved art and generously provided many with her creations ranging from watercolor-and-ink reproductions from children's books, to personal quilts made with love with her quilt group. Like her father, she was adventurous and after many years working and raising her children, she traveled the world with her husband Tom. She made many trips to France to visit her daughter's family and loved French art, food and wine. Her grandchildren loved her creativity and were inspired by the many craft projects they did together during summer vacations. Rita also loved music and danced to all the oldies at Briarwood New Year's Eve party.

She leaves her beloved husband of 52 years, Thomas A. Pierce; her son, Jonathan T. Pierce and his wife, Denise of Austin, Texas; her daughter, Katherine D. Blondel and her husband, Pascal of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, France; a sister, Ora Jean Wolf of Fullerton, California; and five grandchildren, Josephine and Jack Blondel, and Ocean, Cascade and Savanna Pierce-Shimomura.

A service remembering and celebrating Rita's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Miles Funeral Home of Holden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, or the Unitarian Universalist Church, 90 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606. To express a condolence or offer a memory, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
