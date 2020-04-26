Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Pocius
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Pocius

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Pocius Obituary
Rita Pocius, 96

Grafton - Rita (Grigas) Pocius, 96, passed away April 21, 2020 at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Northbridge. Her husband John P. Pocius passed away in 2011. Rita is survived by her son John Pocius and his wife Diane, daughter Nancy Goodspeed and her husband Stephen, her grandchildren Sarah Glispin, wife of Brian, Tara Pocius and Katherine Dauphinais, wife of Jeff, her great-grandchildren Lyla and Kendall Dauphinais and Haley Glispin. She was predeceased by her grandson Adam Goodspeed.

Rita was born January 7, 1924 in Worcester, daughter of the late Katherine (Normant) and William Grigas. Always hardworking Rita worked in retail sales for many years, including several at The Mart in Grafton. She was always up for a trip to try her luck at the casino and had many friendships at the Grafton Senior Center where she visited often.

Rita's Funeral Mass and burial will be private at a later date. There are no calling hours. In lieu of traditional remembrances please honor Rita with a donation to The Grafton Food Bank PO Box 324 Grafton, MA 01519 or The Grafton Senior Center 30 Providence Road Grafton MA 01519. All are welcome to share a special message with her family online in a Book of Memories at:

www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -