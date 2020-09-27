Rita Pocius, 96Grafton - Rita (Grigas) Pocius, 96, passed away April 21, 2020 at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Northbridge. Her husband John P. Pocius passed away in 2011. Rita is survived by her son John Pocius and his wife Diane, daughter Nancy Goodspeed and her husband Stephen, her grandchildren Sarah Glispin, wife of Brian, Tara Pocius and Katherine Dauphinais, wife of Jeff, her great-grandchildren Lyla and Kendall Dauphinais and Haley Glispin. She was predeceased by her grandson Adam Goodspeed.Rita was born January 7, 1924 in Worcester, daughter of the late Katherine (Normant) and William Grigas. Always hardworking Rita worked in retail sales for many years, including several at The Mart in Grafton. She was always up for a trip to try her luck at the casino and had many friendships at the Grafton Senior Center where she visited often.Rita's Funeral Mass and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of traditional remembrances please honor Rita with a donation to The Grafton Food Bank PO Box 324 Grafton, MA 01519 or The Grafton Senior Center 30 Providence Road Grafton MA 01519. All are welcome to share a special message with her family online in a Book of Memories at: