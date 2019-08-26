|
|
Rita A. (Letsky) Spencer, 91
West Boylston - Rita Albina (Letsky) Spencer, 91, of West Boylston, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in her home of 71 years.
Her husband, Charles F. Spencer passed away in 1983. She leaves her son, Mark Spencer, and his wife Betsy of Shrewsbury; six grandchildren, Kristen Sundt, Erica Ribeiro, Spencer Merolla, Justin Merolla, Jamie Merolla, and Charles Spencer; three great-grandchildren Olivia, Ben, and Max, and nieces and nephews. Her daughter, Susan Spencer Merolla, her son-in-law, Joseph Merolla, and six siblings, Stephen Letsky, Nellie Rasimus, Mary Sadowski, Peter Letsky, John Letsky, and Anna Carlson all predeceased her. She was born in Worcester, daughter of Stephen and Monika (Zigmancuite) Letsky, and graduated from Commerce High School.
Rita was a bookkeeper before raising her family in the home that her husband built. She was a founding member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church and taught Confraternity of Christian Doctrine for many years. She was an avid gardener and was active in the Beaman Oak Garden Club of West Boylston. She loved summers on Cape Cod spent with her family, good books, and ice cream.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 29 at 11am in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 111 Worcester St. Burial will be in Mount Vernon Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church. Arrangements in the care of Fay Brothers Funeral Home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019