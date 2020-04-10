|
Rita M. Tombari, 90
WESTBOROUGH - Rita M. Tombari (LeFrancois) passed away at home from complications of multiple myeloma, on March 31, 2020, surrounded by her children.
Rita was born in Worcester, the daughter of Ernest and Regina (LeMieux) LeFrancois.
She leaves 3 sons, Philip J. Jeffries and his wife Irene of Missouri, James J. Jeffries and his wife Peg of Washington, David A. Jeffries and his wife Deborah of Texas and one daughter MaryAnn Cove (Jeffries) and her husband William of Massachusetts; 10 grandchildren, Nathan, Stuart, Jeromy, Jared, Candace, Naomi, Noah, Caleb, Lauren and Erica; 10 great grandchildren, Gage, Finn, Jayden, Jersey, Olivia, David, Andrew, Alexa, William and Isaac; 2 brothers, Henry and Ernest LeFrancois; 3 sisters, Lorraine LaCombe, Jeanette Poudrier and Theresa Chouinard and many nieces and nephews; she was predeceased by her husband Louis Tombari; daughters Kathleen and Michelle; 3 grandchildren, Spencer, James Jr. and Naomi; one great grandchild, Theodore; and one sister, Juliette.
Rita lived in Westboro working as an administrator for Westboro State Hospital retiring to Clearwater, FL in 1987. She was a parishioner of St. Luke's Church.
While living in FL, she was involved in many social committees and activities. She sang in the Top of The World chorus for 33 years. She was a member of Lakeside Community Church and knew her lord and savior, Jesus Christ, would bring her to his everlasting Kingdom.
She will be missed by all those who were blessed to know her.
Due to the current coronavirus health restrictions, services will be held at a future date in Massachusetts, when all can attend a celebration of her life.
She will be laid to rest at St. Luke's Cemetery.
www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020