1/
Rita Vaugh
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Rita E. (Ryan) Vaugh, 86

HOLDEN - Rita E. (Ryan) Vaugh passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 21. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond E. Vaugh in 2009.

Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Friday, July 24, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A Funeral Service honoring the life of Rita will be held the following day, Saturday, July 25 at 10:00 am, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Worcester. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, Greater Worcester Funeral Care.

www.milesfuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Miles Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
