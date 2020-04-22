Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Henry-Dirsa Funeral Service
33 Ward St
Worcester, MA 01610
(508)756-8346
Rita Wackell


1924 - 2020
Rita Wackell Obituary
Rita C. Wackell, 95

Auburn - Rita C. (Mierzejewski) Wackell, 95, of Auburn died Saturday, April 18, 2020 in her home with her family at her side. Her husband Richard S Wackell died in 2014. She is survived by her children, Sharon Bangs and husband Paul of Charlton and Richard J. Wackell and his wife Kim of Shrewsbury; grandsons, Jason P. Bangs of Charlton, Michael J. Wackell and Matthew R. Wackell, both of Shrewsbury; brother, Richard Mierzejewski; sister Joanne Granger, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by brothers, Henry, Paul, Frank and Joseph Mierzejewski and sisters Donna Frykolm, Theresa Perron, and Dorothy Dulmaine. Rita was born in Worcester a daughter of Frank and Josephine (Sawicki) Mierzejewski.

Mrs. Wackell worked as a dietary aide at UMass Memorial- Lake Ave Campus for many years and previously was a telephone operator. She was a member of North American Martyrs Church in Auburn.

The funeral services are private. Entombment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery Mausoleum. HENRY - DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., is assisting the family with arrangements. www. worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
