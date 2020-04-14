|
|
Rita Toni (Brandstein) Wahle, 85
Worcester - Rita Toni (Brandstein) Wahle, age 85, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 13 at the Jewish Healthcare Center after a brief illness, comforted by the loving presence of her family.
Rita was born in Hamburg, Germany in 1935, the eldest daughter of Solomon and Esther (Riesel) Brandstein. In February of 1939, Rita and her sisters Ruth and Helen, accompanied by their mother, fled Germany on the S.S. Washington, one of the last ships to depart the port of Hamburg before the formal declaration of World War II. Miraculously, after arriving at Ellis Island they were met by Solomon, their family reunited.
Rita and her sisters grew up in the Bronx and attended Taft High School where Rita graduated early due to her academic achievement. She met and married the love of her life, Daniel Wahle, with whom she shared 26 years of a honeymoon marriage before Danny's untimely demise in 1980.
Rita pursued a career at the UMASS Medical Center, first in Human Resources and eventually becoming the Administrator of the Program of Medical Humanities. After her retirement, she became a regular volunteer at the Worcester Public Library, delivering meals for Rachel's Table, and in the office of the Yeshiva Achei Timimim.
Rita had a lifelong passion for learning, in particular literature and poetry. In 2012 she became a published author in the book "Our Stories – Our Lives", produced by the Writers Roundtable of the Eisenberg Assisted Living Residence. This included works of poetry and her personal memoir about being a Holocaust survivor. For many years, Rita enjoyed taking classes at Assumption College and Worcester State University. She was always anxiously waiting for her next W.I.S.E. class to begin. A longtime friend of Bill W., Rita was able to be a power of example for many.
Rita loved to travel, destinations including: England, France, Italy, St. Maarten, Bermuda and her beloved Israel as well as multiple trips to Disney with her granddaughters. She had a lifelong love of the theater and classical music. She was never afraid to speak her mind or share her opinion on matters large or small.
Rita will be lovingly remembered and missed by her children: Mark Wahle and his wife Lynn Myers, of Sharon, Gay Koury and her husband Fred, of Worcester, and Bruce Wahle and his wife Ellen of Worcester; her cherished grandchildren: Danielle Lynn Koury and her boyfriend Robert Taylor, Amanda Leigh Kriebel and her husband Rob, Stephanie Michelle Koury, Alexandra Grace Koury and her fiancée Michael McConnell, and Daniel Lewis Wahle. She also leaves her sisters, Helen Chase of Worcester and Ruth Erlich of Charlton and many special nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Daniel Wahle.
Rita's family will gather privately at B'nai Brith Cemetery for a graveside funeral service under the direction of Miles Funeral Home of Holden. When permissible, a Memorial Observance will be announced, where we will be able to gather together and celebrate Rita's remarkable life.
Mark, Gay and Bruce would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of the Jewish Healthcare Center and the Eisenberg Assisted Living Residence for their loving care and compassionate dedication over the last ten years, as well as her friend Lisa who shared her love of Nancy Chang.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury Street Worcester, MA 01609, the Worcester Institute for Senior Education (WISE), 500 Salisbury Street, La Maison, Room 203, Worcester MA 01609, Rachel's Table, 633 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609, or to a .
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020