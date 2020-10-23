1/
Riva Raykher
1932 - 2020
Riva Raykher, 87

Worcester - Riva (Sandler) Raykher, age 87, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center – University Campus, after a period of declining health.

She was born in Moscow, Russia, a daughter of Sergei and Jenny Sandler. In 1981, Riva, along with her husband and daughters immigrated to Worcester to find a better life.

Riva worked for 15 years as an assembler at Frem Corporation, retiring many years ago. Above all, she was devoted to her family.

She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her two daughters, Bela Cohen and her husband, Steven of Worcester and Svetlana Liakos and her husband, George, of Arlington; her five beloved grandchildren, Lenny Cohen, Jason Cohen and his wife, Sarah, and Emily, Elizabeth and Steven Liakos; and her cherished great-grandson, Jacob. She was predeceased by her husband, Alexey Raykher and her sister, Manya Sandler.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to everyone who provided such kind care to Riva during her illness.

A private Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Holy Society Cemetery in Leicester under the direction of Miles Funeral Home of Holden.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Temple Emanuel Sinai, 661 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609, or to a charity of the donor's choice.

www.milesfuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Graveside service
Holy Society Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
