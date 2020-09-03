Robert A. Federico, 87
Frances M. Federico, 82
Shrewsbury/Bonita Springs, FL - Frances M. (Hennessey) Federico, 82 and Robert A. Federico, 87, of Shrewsbury and Bonita Springs, FL passed away May 7, 2020 and May 16, 2020, Respectively. Fran and Bob grew up and raised their family in Framingham, they began wintering in Naples, FL in 1979, became seasonal residents of Bonita Springs, FL in 1998, and called Shrewsbury their home beginning in 2004. Bob and Fran were married for 61 years.
Fran was born May 28, 1937 in Framingham, the daughter of the late Joseph and Rita (Sherman) Hennessey. Fran worked for the Framingham Police Department for 23 years, retiring as the administrative assistant to the Chief of Police. Fran loved her dogs and enjoyed vacationing on Cape Cod with her family.
Bob was born April 21, 1933 in Newton, the son of the late Ferdinando and Gina (Santospago) Federico. Bob retired from Hewlett Packard in 1990 after 35 years as an Installation Planning Specialist in their Medical Electronics division. Bob then worked in several positions, including as Special Assistant to Congressman Chet Atkins; Deputy Assistant Clerk at the Framingham District Court; member of the Framingham Housing Authority; and finally retiring from his Assistant Director of Purchasing from the Middlesex Sheriff's Office. Bob was active in local and state politics throughout his life, cherished time with his family, and in his later years enjoyed spending time with Fran on Cape Cod during the summer.
Fran and Bob leave their loving daughters, Gina Federico and her spouse Karen Anderson of Waterloo, WI; and Theresa Burns and her husband Patrick of Shrewsbury; their cherished granddaughter, Kirsten Gomez of Aberdeen, MD; and great granddaughters, Evelynne, Liliana, Mia, and Aria. In addition to her parents, Fran was preceded in death by her brother, Bernard Hennessey.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting hours on Wednesday, September 9th from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center. Private graveside service will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Fran and Bob's name to the Framingham Heart Study, 73 Mt. Wayte Avenue, Suite 2, Framingham, MA 01702 or framinghamheartstudy.org
. To view Fran and Bob's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
.