Robert E. Allen, 74
Warren - Robert E. "Big Bob" Allen, 74, of Warren, died on Monday, December 9, 2019 with his family by his side.
He leaves two daughters, Amy Schetzel and her husband Bernard of Ware, and Kimberly Silva and her husband Adam of Holland; four grandchildren, Ashton and her husband Nick Farland of Ware, Michael Bishop of West Warren, and Makayla and Dustin Silva of Holland; one great-granddaughter, Addison, and niece, Barbara and her husband Peter Hastings of West Warren. He was predeceased by his sister, Marion Sablack. He was born in Ware, son of the late Robert N. and Mary (Dragon) Allen.
Robert worked in environmental services at Harrington Memorial Hospital for several years. He also worked as a truck driver for the former Warren Laundry for 35 years.
Big Bob as he was known, was a member of St. Paul's Church in Warren. He was a life-long member of the St. Stanislaus Polish Club, a former member of the Warren Fire Department, loved driving 18 wheel trucks and watching NASCAR racing, and spending time with his family.
A Funeral Mass for Bob will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00AM in St. Stanislaus Church, 2270 Main St., in West Warren. A Calling Hour will be held in the church from 10 to 11AM prior to the mass. Private burial will be in St. Paul's Cemetery in the spring.
Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield is assisting his family with arrangements.
An online guest book is available at
varnumfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019