Robert B. Anderson 58
South Dennis - 58 of South Dennis and formerly of Millbury died peacefully at his home Wednesday May 15, 2019 with his beloved wife of 18 years, Jean Marie (Sullivan) Anderson, family and basset hounds Hank, Le-Le and Lilly by his side.
Robert was born in Millbury, the son of the late Russell L. and Patricia (Taylor) Anderson. He was raised and educated in Millbury and was a graduate of Millbury High School. Robert returned to Millbury following his enlistment in the United States Navy where he worked as a truck mechanic. He moved to South Dennis where he lived for the past 32 years. He worked as a boat mechanic for many years at Northside Marina, in East Dennis and then at Bass River Marina in West Dennis prior to being the owner of Advance Door of Cape Cod in South Dennis for the past 18 years.
Robert attended Northside United Methodist Church in Brewster. He enjoyed spending time traveling, listening to classic rock, going to concerts, camping in his Volkswagon Bus with his wife, Jean and his basset hounds, sailing the east coast with his Northside friends, family gatherings, and the Follins Bay Community. He was the "Commodore" of the Follins Bay Yacht Club organizing yearly boat races, many events including the famous annual Fourth of July beach party, and the Labor Day pasta feast. Robert always found time to help his family, friends and strangers no matter who they were. He will be remembered by all for his many acts of kindness and love, generosity, quick wit and great sense of humor.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his daughter, Mary Kenadek and her husband, Jon of Grafton; his siblings Russell L. Anderson, Jr. and his wife, Phyllis of Hollywood, MD, Barbara L. Byers and her husband, Frank of Newton, NC., Susan P. Rogers and her husband, Paul or Worcester, and Charles H. Anderson and his wife, Patricia of Millbury; three grandchildren, Haley, Ava, and Lucy; his god-daughter Nadine E. Anderson of Worcester; very close friends, Gordon Hazard of West Dennis, David (D.J.) Skalniak and his wife, Jill and their newborn son Robert B. of Woburn, the Johnson family, Jeff, Sue, Jessica, Jack and Samantha of South Dennis; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday May 21 in the Northside Methodist Church, 701 Airline Rd., Brewster.
Interment will follow in the Sagamore Cemetery, Sandwich Rd., Sagamore.
Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday May 20 in the Hallett Funeral Home, 273 Station Ave., South Yarmouth.
As an expression of sympathy, Robert has requested that memorial donations may be made to the Hyannis Animal Hospital, 102 Ansel Hallett Road, West Yarmouth, MA 02673. www.hyannisanimalhospital.com.
Hallett Funeral Home
South Yarmouth, MA
www,hallettfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2019