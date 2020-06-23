Robert Angell
1939 - 2020
Robert F. Angell, 80

SHREWSBURY - Robert F. "Bob" Angell, 80, of Shrewsbury died in his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday June 19, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held on Thursday June 25, 2020 in Mountain View Cemetery in Shrewsbury. BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury is honored in assisting the Angell family with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for Bob's family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Graveside service
Mountain View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
648 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 845-6226
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

