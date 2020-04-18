|
Dr. Robert G. Anusbigian, 75
Shrewsbury - Dr. Robert G Anusbigian, age 75, died April 16, 2020 at UMass Medical Center. He was born in Worcester on March 10, 1945, a son of the late Papkan and Charlotte (Emirzian) Anusbigian.
Bob, as he was affectionately known, was a 1963 graduate of North High School. He went on to graduate from Springfield College in 1967 and then, on to study in his lifelong passion of Dentistry at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania. In 1971, Bob spent two memorable years in service to his Country as a Navy Lieutenant at Quantico Marine Base, Virginia. This experience forever shaped the way he felt about the men and woman of our country who served, giving generously to Veterans organizations throughout his life. In 1973, Bob returned to Worcester and joined the Dental Practice of Dr.'s Borrow and Oakley. After eight years, Bob's entrepreneurial drive sent him out to grow a practice on his own. He purchased a condominium in the former Putnam and Thurston Building on Mechanic Street in Worcester and moved his practice, where he continued to serve his patients until his retirement just three short years ago. Bob was a member of the Massachusetts Dental Society and Central New England Dental Research Group. He was always in pursuit of knowledge and excellence in his field which was a testament to the way he served his patients with the latest and most up to date dental care and treatments. Bob considered his patients like family and friends and it is part of what made him so respected by colleagues and patients alike. He was a member and past Master Councilor of Worcester Chapter Order of DeMolay and a member of the Guiding Light Lodge of Masons, formally Athelstan Lodge.
Bob's home in Shrewsbury was his sanctuary. He loved gardening and all things nature. He spent countless hours with a golden retriever by his side, a cigar in his mouth, spade in hand and 60's music playing loudly as he sang happily along making our world special and beautiful. He shared this world with his wife of almost 33 years, Madelyn; his children, Richard Moore with whom he shared his passion for fine cigars, the military and storytelling, his daughter-in-law, Richard's wife, Jennifer of CT, whom he loved like a daughter; his daughter, Nancy Koutsoukounis whom so lovingly helped care for him during his illness, and her husband, Christos of Worcester whom Bob cherished. Bob often said his children completed his life when they blessed him with his four grandchildren, Abbigail and Joshua Moore and Nicholas and Guy Koutsoukounis. Their Pappa's heart was so full of love for them and they could not but help respond in like kind. One of his favorite sayings was, "your children steal your heart but, those grands steal your soul". Bob was a regular all year round at attending sporting events that the grandchildren either participated in or enjoyed watching. Some of his cherished memories were taking the family to Red Sox games, the Bruins, Celtics, or whatever they liked. He left them with many happy memories but, mostly his legacy of love.
Bob loved people. He was a loyal friend and as a result he was blessed with many. He took great pleasure in sharing great food, great wine, a round of golf, a bag of popcorn and certainly the Pat's games with his many friends. His home was a gathering place for family and friends, the door always open. He could be found on his deck surrounded by friends and family telling his stories and jokes, often the same ones over and over. What made them so special was the way he always laughed at his own jokes, many times laughing harder than his listeners. And, boy was he good at telling jokes. He was so full of fun. In his spare time, he spent countless hours in pursuit of excellence on the golf course. He loved spending time with his golf buddies at Worcester Country Club being 'frustrated" with his game. He was looking forward to playing a few rounds this summer with the "wags" and his buddies. He had caught the travel bug in retirement and was able to spend time exploring the world with Madelyn, his children, their spouses, grandchildren and close friends. One of his favorite places was Paradise Island, which he enjoyed going to with family and friends for over 25 years.
Bob always took time to pray, he was a man of deep faith and spiritual strength. He was a lifelong member of the Armenian Church of Our Savior. He served his Church with the same zeal that he did everything else in his life; serving on committees and the Parish Council whenever he was called upon. Bob's "church family" was his backbone and connection to his proud Armenian heritage. Our sincere thank you goes out to Der Aved Terzian for not only his spiritual council but, his friendship.
Bob also leaves several nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, Richard and Kevin Elliott, and his sister-in-law, Patti Elliott. He enjoyed a special relationship with Christopher and Andrea Anusbigian, his niece and nephew, stepping in to mentor them as teens when his brother, Richard passed away in 1988. He cherished all of his family and was always there to lend a helping hand or a kind word. He was generous and kind.
Our Family would like to thank all of the comforting, caring professionals who saw us though Bob's journey with dedication and commitment to making and keeping him well, especially, his dear physicians, Dr.'s Jeffrey Stoff and Edward Driscoll who cared for him over the last 30 years. He considered them both among his dearest trusted friends and confidants. We are forever grateful.
There will be a private ceremony and burial on Tuesday due to the Pandemic. A public celebration of life will be held this summer. If desired memorial contributions can be sent in lieu of flowers to The Armenian Church of Our Savior 87 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609, or Veteran's Inc. 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605, or to a .
Arrangements are under the direction of Bob's best friend and brother, Philip G. Haddad, Jr. of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
MAY HIS MEMORY BE ETERNAL
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020