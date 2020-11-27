Robert S. Baker, 71UXBRIDGE - Robert S. Baker, 71, passed away on Wednesday November 25, 2020 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years Susan B. (Carrier) Baker.A lifelong resident of Uxbridge, Bob worked as a systems manager for the Worcester District Courts. He was previously employed at Smith Mechanical in Webster for many years.He was born in Whitinsville in 1948, the son of the late Gerald and Helen (Sherman) Baker. He graduated from Uxbridge High School in 1967 and later earned his master plumbing license.Bob enjoyed working in the yard, spending time around the pool with his family and grandchildren and vacationing in the Berkshires and Myrtle Beach. Some of his happiest moments, later in life, were spent giving his grandchildren rides around the yard on his John Deere tractor. He also took great pride in nurturing and maintaining his family's farm - Sherman-Baker Farm with his parents and brothers.In addition to his wife Susan, he is survived by a son Timothy R. Baker of Northbridge; a daughter Amy-Beth Villarreal and her husband Robert of Dedham, a brother Gerald W. Baker and his wife Jane of Uxbridge; a sister-in-law Linda Baker of NC; 4 grandchildren Robbie, Gracie, Christian and Sebastian, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Lt. Col. John C. Baker, U.S. Army.There are no public visiting hours. Funeral services will be private in the Buma Funeral Home, Uxbridge.