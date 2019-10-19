|
Robert V. "Beepa" Baldelli
Northborough - Robert V. "Beepa" Baldelli, 88, of Northborough, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Bobby was born March 30, 1931, in Framingham, MA, to Elio and Rose (LaBossiere) Baldelli. In 1952, he married his high school sweetheart, Jean Frado. He worked as a meat cutter in Marlborough, MA, before being drafted by the United States Army and deployed to Korea. He earned the nickname "Doc" while bravely serving as a medic and was a proud recipient of the Purple Heart and other distinguished medals. Many heard his touching and heart-wrenching stories of his experiences during the war.
Bobby and Jean settled in Northborough to raise their family. He worked at Gothic Craft, formally of Northborough, as a woodworker and sales manager. Many churches around New England are home to the pews, statues, and altars he built and sold. He continued to work well into in his 70's repairing furniture for Building 19. He refereed hockey through the '70s and '80s for Northborough and the surrounding towns. He also volunteered as a coach for Little League Baseball in Northborough when his sons were young. He took pride in his beautiful home and lush garden, where he lovingly grew his prize tomatoes, which became his delicious spaghetti sauce. You were one of his favorites if you scored a coveted jar.
He leaves behind his wife, Jean; his daughter Pamela Flynn and her husband Michael of Shrewsbury; his son Daniel and his wife Susan of Templeton; and his son Robert of Worcester; four loving granddaughters; Amy, Beth, Jennifer and Stephany, and their families, including five great-grandchildren; his siblings Norma Scerra, Pauline Cavicchi, Joseph Baldelli, and Carol Swift and by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Gloria and brothers Carl, Paul, and George; and is now reunited with his son David, who died in 2017.
Bobby was devoted to his wife of 67 years and was a loving and doting husband right up until the end. He and Jeannie shared a love that most people can only hope for in their lifetimes. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center from 1:00 - 4:00 pm. Military honors will immediately follow in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to American Legion Post 234, 402 West Main Street, Northborough, MA 01532.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019