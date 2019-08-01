|
Robert L. Bean, 84
Fitchburg - Robert L. Bean, 84, died peacefully surrounded by his family Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Sterling Village in Sterling, Massachusetts.
Robert was born in Worcester on September 25, 1934, the son of Albert and Lillian (Alex) Bean. He graduated from Commerce High School in Worcester, before joining the United States Navy, which included stops in Bainbridge, Maryland, San Francisco, and Hawaii from 1953 to 1957.
Robert previously resided in Townsend, Fitchburg, Worcester, and Troy, New York. Robert attended St. Joseph's Church in Fitchburg, before moving to Townsend.
Robert will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor, his love of cars and sports, and above all his love of family.
Robert held numerous sales positions for nearly four decades, including Manager of Thom McCann Shoe, salesman at Anderson Little Clothing, before achieving his dream job selling cars for Ragsdale Chevrolet of Spencer until his retirement in 1996.
Robert and Barbara were blessed with nine children; son Dennis F. and Marlene Bean of Paxton, son James C. Bean of Ashburnham, son Brian R. and Tracy Bean of Phillipston, son Patrick M. and Pat Bean, daughter Ann M. and Timothy Schroth of Townsend, daughter Catherine Benoit of Lunenburg, son John J. and Karen Bean of Clifton Park, New York, daughter Sheila M. and Brian Connor of Ashburnham and daughter Patricia E. Bean of Saugus. Robert and Barbara have 20 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Robert was predeceased by his wife Barbara J. (Ferris) Bean in 2008, and his brother Albert Bean of Auburn in 2015.
Calling hours are from 4–7 pm on Monday, August 5 at Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St. Fitchburg. For additional information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am Tuesday August 6 at Sacred Heart-Saint Catherine of Sweden Parish 600 Cambridge Street, Worcester, MA. A private burial will be arranged at a later date at Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019