Robert P. Beauregard
North Oxford - Robert P. Beauregard, 88, of Pleasant Street, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Overlook Masonic Heath Center in Charlton. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara J. (Alexandrovich) Beauregard of North Oxford; four children, Danielle T. Dayutis and her husband Steve of Spencer, Robert Beauregard Jr. and his wife Araceli of California, Marlyce A. "Marcy" Beauregard of Rochdale, and Christopher J. Beauregard and his wife Anna of Oxford; a brother, Raymond Beauregard and his wife Betty of Campton, NH; six grandchildren; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Lorenzo and Marie-Anne (Brodeur) Beauregard, and lived in Worcester before moving to North Oxford in 2006. He graduated from South High School in Worcester in 1950, received his bachelor's degree from Worcester State College in 1954, his master's degree from Boston College, and a second bachelor's degree in French from Assumption College. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, where he served in Germany.
Mr. Beauregard was a teacher for Worcester Public Schools for 33 years, teaching at Doherty High School, Burncoat High School, Senior High School, and South High School. He was a 3rd degree knight with the Knights of Columbus – Alhambra Council 88 in Worcester. He was a pilot who flew planes at Worcester Airport, and enjoyed flying helicopters.
A funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Church, 652 Main St., North Oxford. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester. Calling hours are Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019