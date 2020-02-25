|
|
Robert K. Bellville, 63
Millbury - Robert K. Bellville, 63, passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2020.
Robert is survived by his partner of 40 years, Carol White, and Bob's extended family of "Mom" Marietta White, Alan, Paula and her husband, Joseph Hervieux, Roger and his wife, Nancy, Mark and one niece, Stephanie and one nephew, Joe Noel and his wife, Amanda, an uncle, Earl Bellville of Worcester and nine cousins, Diane, Patty, Linda, Denise, Steve, Christann, Jimmy, Deborah & Cynthia and many friends.
He was the son of the late Robert "Buddy" and Phyllis (Olson) Bellville and lived in Millbury his whole life. Bob grew up around cars and worked alongside with his father repairing cars at "Bellville's Garage". He was the go-to person for knowledge on anything car-related, Corvettes being his passion. Bob was an avid fisherman and loved spending time at the Cape Cod cottage. He will be greatly missed by friends and family.
Family and friends will honor and remember Robert's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Friday, Feb. 28th from 10 to 11 a.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His Funeral Service will be celebrated following the visitation at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the at Please visit Robert's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020