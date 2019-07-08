|
|
Robert B. Bergin, Sr., 68
WORCESTER - Robert B. "Bob" Bergin, Sr., 68, of Worcester and formerly of Auburn died peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019.
Born in Worcester, the son of the late Gertrude L. (Furness) and Thomas J. Bergin, Sr., Robert was raised and educated in Auburn. After attending Auburn High School, Robert began working in construction and soon realized that he was quite talented and enjoyed his work. Over the course of several years, he became a leader for local housing contractors, all the while ever improving his knowledge and skills. It was not long before he started his own construction company, working as a sub-contractor and roofer. He also enjoyed his years living on Cape Cod.
As a young man, Robert enjoyed playing racquetball and was most happy spending time near or on water and at other times, simply enjoying the quiet moments surrounded by nature. A true fan of the Boston sports teams, Robert most enjoyed staying up to date with the New England Patriots. During the Bobby Orr era of the Boston Bruins, you could not get him away from the television when they were playing. He enjoyed watching these games with his brother Tom. Bob was always ready for a good laugh and enjoyed being around family and friends. He was generous with his time and always ready to lend a hand.
He is survived by his brother Thomas J. Bergin Jr. as well as nieces and nephews Simone A. St. Denis, John F. St. Denis, Joshua T. Bergin, Thomas J. Bergin III, Sarah J. Wormstead and former wife and friend since high school, Patricia F. Pearsal. He was predeceased by his son Robert B. Bergin, Jr.
A graveside memorial Service will be held at the St. Joseph Cemetery, Waite Street, Leicester, MA on Saturday, July 13 at 1:00 PM. To leave a note of condolence or to view his "Book of Memories", please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 8 to July 9, 2019