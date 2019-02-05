|
Robert L. "Bob" Berthiaume 80
Shrewsbury - Robert L. "Bob" Berthiaume, Sr. of Shrewsbury, died Thursday, January 31, 2019.
Bob leaves his wife of 59 years, Elizabeth A. (Hutchinson) Berthiaume and his four children and their families, Robert Berthiaume Jr. and his wife Tina of Holden, Liz Carter and her husband Jim, Donna Morgan and her husband Rob, Michelle Gilberti and her husband Rob, all of Shrewsbury. He leaves his grandchildren Danielle and Zach Berthiaume, Jim, Alexis and Hailey Carter, Kati, Eric and Allie Morgan, and Madison Gilberti as well as a great-granddaughter, London Berthiaume. He also leaves behind his sister, Pauline Gaudette of Worcester and brother, Paul Berthiaume of Saugus. Bob is predeceased by his brother, Donald Berthiaume. Bob enjoyed his many nieces and nephews.
Robert was born July 19, 1938 in Spencer, MA, the son of Leo P. and Marguerite (Gariepy) Berthiaume.
Bob owned DREM Machine Company for many years.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, February 8th from 4 - 7 PM at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ Sumner House~ On the Common, Shrewsbury Center. Bob's Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, February 9th at 11:00 AM in St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury. Family and friends are kindly asked to go directly to church. Memorial donations may be made in Bob's honor to the at or at 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019