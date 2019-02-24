Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Roney Funeral Home - North Chapel
152 Worcester Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
Robert L. "Bob" Bishop, 58

Grafton - Robert L. "Bob" Bishop, 58, passed away unexpectedly at home February 20, 2019. All are welcome to gather with Bob's family Tuesday February 26th from 4pm to 7pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. A prayer service will be offered for Bob Wednesday February 27th at 11:00am in the funeral home. Burial will be private. A more complete obituary and a Book of Memories to share a memory of Bob or message of sympathy with his family are available online at:

www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
