Robert R. "Bob" Blanchard, 88
WORCESTER - Robert R. "Bob" Blanchard, 88, of Worcester, died February 3rd, 2019 with his loving family by his side. His wife of 38 years, Mary L. (Dudley) died in 1993. He leaves his two sons, Joseph L. Blanchard and his wife, Kathryn and Michael D. Blanchard and his wife, Nancy all of Worcester; three daughters, Patricia A. Duggan and her husband, Thomas of North Brookfield, Kathleen A. Sultan and her husband, Javed of Lexington and Jane A. Blanchard and her companion Niki Anderson of North Brookfield; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Jillian and Caleb Duggan. He was predeceased by his son, John Blanchard, two grandchildren and two sisters, Theresa Laird and Pauline Brooks.
He was born in Worcester, the son of Louis and Rose (Parenteau) Blanchard; and had worked as a patent maker, and later as a manager for Friendly's Ice Cream for 29 years, retiring in 1993. Bob was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Parish. He was an avid outdoors-man who enjoyed boating, woodworking and reading. Bob will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
Funeral services under the direction of O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue will be private. Please make memorial contributions to, VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, Fund Development Office, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019