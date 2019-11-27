Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
(978) 422-0100
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:30 PM
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
View Map
Robert Bloom


1947 - 2019
Robert Bloom Obituary
Robert A. Bloom, 72

Sterling - Robert A. Bloom, 72, died on Tuesday, November 25, 2019 at UMass Memorial Health Alliance Clinton Hospital.

He leaves his wife of 49 years, Sharon A. (Daigle) Bloom; a son, Seth A. Bloom and his partner, Patrick Hurley of Sterling; a daughter, Amy B. and her husband, Matthew Erich of Westford; three brothers, James E. Bloom and his wife, Marcia of Richmond, VA., Paul M. Bloom and his wife, Marieanne of Hudson and Richard J. Bloom and his wife, Candace of Menlo Park, CA.; and two grandchildren Amelia and Aiden.

He was born in Worcester, a son of William and Anne (Sclar) Bloom and had lived in Sterling for 42 years. He graduated Classical High School in 1965 and Quinsigamond Community College in 1971. He graduated from Fitchburg State College with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Arts, and later from Lowell State College receiving both a Masters Degree in Education and a Masters Degree in Computer Science. He first was an industrial arts teacher at Tahanto Regional High School for several years and later became a software engineer working for several computer manufacturers for many years.

During the Vietnam War, he served in the Air Force Military Police while stationed in the Philippines.

He was a member of Sterling Democratic Committee, Sterling Cable Committee and Sterling Building Committee for the Senior Center. Bob was a member and Past Master of both the Montacute and Guiding Lights Masonic Lodges now affiliated with Boylston Lodge of Masons in West Boylston. As a 32nd Degree Mason, Bob was a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Worcester, Boston Consistory and Aleppo Temple Shrine in Wilmington.

Bob was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was passionate about his family, friends and his craft. We love you and will miss you terribly.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bob's family from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 1st in the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling. The Boylston Lodge of Masons will gather at 3 p.m. followed by a Masonic Service at 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 2nd in Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Clinton Rd., Sterling.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ME & CT (Masonic Education and Charity Trust), Brotherhood Fund, 186 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02111, , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452, or to a .

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019
