|
|
Robert P. Boisvert, 76
UXBRIDGE - Robert P. Boisvert, 76, passed away on Wed. Sept. 4, 2019 at Milford Hospital after being stricken ill at home, and surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Marie A. (Peloquin) Boisvert.
He is also survived by 3 children, Donna Wall and her husband Robert of Pascoag, RI, Robby Boisvert and his wife Lisa of Mapleville, RI, and Kathy Boisvert of Harrisville, RI; 5 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; a brother, Ronald Greenwood and his wife Carol of Grafton, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, William Boisvert Jr. in 2012.
Born in Uxbridge on Aug. 19, 1943 Bob was the son of William and Antoinette (Chapdelaine) Boisvert Sr. and had been an Uxbridge resident all his life. He was a graduate of Uxbridge High School Class of 1961, and joined the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Robert was employed at the former Draper Co. until it's closing, and then worked for Foxborough Machine Company for 20 years up until his retirement in 2000. Robert was an avid sports fan, especially following the N.E. Patriots and Boston Red Sox. He enjoyed fishing, and spending time with his family. He was an amazing husband, devoted father, and grandfather who will be sorely missed.
Robert's funeral Mass will be held on Mon. Sept. 9 at 11AM in Good Shepherd Church, 121 Linwood St., Uxbridge. Calling hours at Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd., Uxbridge will be held on Sun. Sept. 8 from 4 – 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to: The American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit: http://www.JackmanfuneralHomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019