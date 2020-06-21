Robert Bolivar

Robert W. Bolivar, 88
WORCESTER - Robert W. Bolivar, 88, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, June 19, 2020. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A complete obituary will appear on the funeral home website soon.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.