Robert Borgatti


1930 - 2020
Robert A. Borgatti 89

Shrewsbury - Robert A. "Bob" Borgatti, 89, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, after a long illness. He leaves his wife of 60 years, Mary R. (George) Borgatti and his son, Roberto A. Borgatti. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private graveside services were held in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. To view Bob's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2020
