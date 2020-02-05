Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Church
7 Church Street
Spencer, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Boucher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Boucher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Boucher Obituary
Robert A. Boucher, 83

SPENCER - Robert A. Boucher, 83, of Chickering Road died Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Rose Monahan Hospice House after an illness.

His beloved wife Cheryl A. (Wedge) Boucher predeceased him in 2016. He leaves a son Darryl R. Boucher and his wife Melissa of North Brookfield; two daughters, Monique M. Boucher and her husband Will Gassett of Marlboro and Nicole M. Boucher of East Brookfield; seven grandchildren, Jacqueline, Amanda, Michael, Mathew, Jillian, William Jr. & Kristie; nine great grandchildren, Andrew, Brady, Maddisen, Raymond, Mia, Nathaniel, Lila, Michael & Hunter, his extended family and constant caregivers Jarie & Nii and his beloved cat Princess. He was predeceased by his sister Theresa McCaffrey.

Robert was born in Spencer, son of Alfred and Noella (Bedard) Boucher. He graduated from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester. He was a claims supervisor for many years at Worcester Insurance before retiring. He was a dedicated Republican -"Keep America Great" and a devout catholic. He was a member of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish and a longtime Eucharistic Minister. He was a former Spencer Town Treasurer and Selectman, serving the town for over 10 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 118. He enjoyed traveling, dining out, spending time with his family and meeting his friends at the local coffee shops. He was an avid New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox & Boston Bruins fan. He served his country in the Air National Guard. The family would like to thank the Spencer Rescue Squad for all the help they gave both of their parents over the last few years.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday, February, 11 from J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church Street, Spencer. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. Calling hours are Monday, February 10 from 4:00-7:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Spencer Rescue Squad, P.O. 147, Spencer, MA 01562.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -