|
|
Robert A. Boucher, 83
SPENCER - Robert A. Boucher, 83, of Chickering Road died Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Rose Monahan Hospice House after an illness.
His beloved wife Cheryl A. (Wedge) Boucher predeceased him in 2016. He leaves a son Darryl R. Boucher and his wife Melissa of North Brookfield; two daughters, Monique M. Boucher and her husband Will Gassett of Marlboro and Nicole M. Boucher of East Brookfield; seven grandchildren, Jacqueline, Amanda, Michael, Mathew, Jillian, William Jr. & Kristie; nine great grandchildren, Andrew, Brady, Maddisen, Raymond, Mia, Nathaniel, Lila, Michael & Hunter, his extended family and constant caregivers Jarie & Nii and his beloved cat Princess. He was predeceased by his sister Theresa McCaffrey.
Robert was born in Spencer, son of Alfred and Noella (Bedard) Boucher. He graduated from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester. He was a claims supervisor for many years at Worcester Insurance before retiring. He was a dedicated Republican -"Keep America Great" and a devout catholic. He was a member of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish and a longtime Eucharistic Minister. He was a former Spencer Town Treasurer and Selectman, serving the town for over 10 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 118. He enjoyed traveling, dining out, spending time with his family and meeting his friends at the local coffee shops. He was an avid New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox & Boston Bruins fan. He served his country in the Air National Guard. The family would like to thank the Spencer Rescue Squad for all the help they gave both of their parents over the last few years.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, February, 11 from J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church Street, Spencer. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. Calling hours are Monday, February 10 from 4:00-7:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Spencer Rescue Squad, P.O. 147, Spencer, MA 01562.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020