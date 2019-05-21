|
|
Robert H. Boulanger
NORTHBOROUGH - Robert H. Boulanger, 79, a longtime resident of Northborough, passed away on May 13, 2019, after a short period of declining health. Bob was born and raised in Southbridge, a son to the late Albert and Etiennette (Morin) Boulanger. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, class of 1958 prior to completing his degree work at Clark University. For many years Bob worked in the high tech and aerospace industries. A hard worker with an amazing work ethic, Bob never let his disability hold him back; where there was a will, there was a way.
Bob cherished the time he spent with his family; Long rides to nowhere, trips to Winnisquam Lake, card & game nights and in recent years, dogsitting his granddogs- Bristol and Harrison. Reading a good thriller novel and following the Sox and Pats were also favorite past times.
Bob is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years Elaine G. (Gentili) Boulanger; a son Marc R. Boulanger and his wife Raelinda of Worcester; a daughter Dawna A. Hurst and her husband Frederick of Northborough; five grandchildren Rebecca Tollis and her husband Jason, Virginia Hurst, Matthew Boulanger, Thomas Hurst and Michael Hurst and a great grandson Roy Tollis. He also leaves one brother, Armand Boulanger and his wife Nancy of Sturbridge and many nieces and nephews.
At this time there are no public services planned. An announcement will be made once services are finalized. Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough [www.HaysFuneralHome.com] is assisting the Boulanger family with services. Please consider a donation in Bob's name to St. Jude Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 ()
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2019