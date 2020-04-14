|
|
Robert L. B. Brais, 81
WESTBOROUGH - Robert L. B. Brais, 81, of Westborough, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 of Coronavirus. He was the husband of Barbara R. (Morrison) Brais whom he married in 1966.
Born in Montreal, Canada he was the son of the late Louis Alexis and Dorothy Louise (Brewster) Brais. He was educated in Canada and attended Sir Williams College in Montreal.
Bob spent his career in sales and retail management, at Eaton's department stores in Quebec, as Director of Operations for Worcester Center, and then with his own independent manufacturer's representative business. In 2015, after living in Massachusetts for nearly 45 years, Bob was honored to become a dual citizen of the United States. He remained dedicated to his native Canada and proud of his Quebecois roots.
Throughout his life, Bob loved his wife and daughter as much as any father and husband could. He shared his interest in classic cars and silly sense of humor with his young grandsons to the end. His charm, love for conversation, and interest in the well-being of others earned him many friends in work and life.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter, Marie Brais Beam and her husband Brian Beam, and two grandsons, George Robert and Henry Warren Beam, all of Littleton, MA. He was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy Lorraine Bewes.
A private graveside service will be in St. Luke's Cemetery, Westborough. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Town of Westborough Senior Center, 4 Rogers Street, Westborough, MA 01581.
www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020