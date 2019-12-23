|
Robert E. Briggs Jr.
EAST BROOKOFIELD/VENICE, FL - Robert E. Briggs Jr. , passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019 after a long illness. He was the son of Robert and Marion (Magnusson) Briggs. He grew up in Worcester and also lived in East Brookfield and Plymouth, Mass.
He will be sadly missed by his wife Nancy (Cronin) Briggs; daughters Kelley and her husband Geoffrey Blomquist, and Margaret Woodward; sons Timothy Briggs and his partner Jessica Rondon, and Michael Briggs and his wife Rachel (Woods); stepdaughters and their spouses Anne and Scott Gordon, and Kate and Greg Buhagiar; nine grandchildren: Emma and Ethan Blomquist; Dylan, Tillie and Sean Woodward; Kaileigh and Kyle Gordon; Leo and Laney Buhagiar. Bob will be missed by his siblings and their spouses Roy and Denise Briggs, Carol and Michael Cohen, David and Colleen Briggs, and Donald and Susan Briggs. Bob made connections wherever he went and leaves behind many loyal friends from wherever he lived, including childhood buddies from the Indian Hill area of Worcester. He also leaves his dear friend and former spouse, Patricia (Murphy) Briggs. Bob was predeceased by a son Patrick Briggs, a brother Warren Briggs, a sister Patricia Brandli and a son-in-law Shane Woodward.
Bob was a proud Navy Veteran serving on the USS Saratoga CV-60. He graduated from Worcester Boys' Trade High School where he was trained as an electrician, working most of his career for Ostrow Electric. He was a member of the I.B.E.W. Local 96, the and American Legion Post 40, where he served on the color guard. He was active in the East Brookfield community serving as the town's electrical inspector, a volunteer firefighter and EMT, softball coach and league president, among other activities.
Bob was a fun guy with a zest for life. As the oldest of seven children, he grew up to be confident, cool in a crisis and able to take on any challenge. It always seemed there was nothing that he could not do. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, traveling, the great outdoors and was an avid fan of New England sports teams, especially the Patriots. Amongst friends, he was always the life of the party. Despite all his accomplishments, his family was his greatest pride and joy.
Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10:30am-11:30am in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St., North Brookfield. The funeral will follow at 11:30am in the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be held in Evergreen Cemetery, East Brookfield. Donations in Bob's honor can be made to Veteran's Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019