|
|
Robert Broderick, 87
Worcester - On May 3, 2020, Robert Broderick, native of Bridgeport, CT passed away peacefully at Blair House of Worcester, MA at the age of 87. "Bob" as known to his friends, family, and clients was a professional carpenter in the greater Bridgeport area. Robert is survived by his three sons Robert, Scot, and Curtis, and their mother Marlene Smith, all formerly of Clinton, MA. Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange is assisting with arrangements. To send an online condolence please visit
www.mackfamilyfh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2020