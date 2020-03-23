|
|
Robert E. Brouillet, 79
SPENCER - Robert E. Brouillet, 79, of Lakeview Drive died Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Rose Monahan Hospice House after an illness.
He leaves his companion of 45 years, Susan M. Olson; five brothers, Paul Brouillet and his wife Marie of New Hampshire, David Brouillet and his wife Sue of Winchendon, Ernie Brouillet of Templeton, William Brouillet and his wife Kathy of Florida and Thomas Brouillet of Philipston; two sisters, Sylvia Chapman and her husband Bruce of Royalston and Shirley Brouillet of Templeton; several nieces and nephews.
Robert was born in Templeton, son of Leon A. and Rowina A. (Wheeler) Brouillet. He was a carpenter at Crowley Construction for many years. He served his country in the United States Navy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and racing horses. He was a member of the Carpenters Local Union and the United States Trotting Association. He also served as a reserve deputy for the Worcester County Sheriff's Department.
Funeral services and burial in the Mass Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon will be private at the convenience of the family. J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing funeral arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020