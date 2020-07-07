Rev. Robert D. Bruso, 70
Leominster - Rev. Robert D. Bruso, 70, died peacefully Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Saint Cecilia's Rectory. He was born May 17, 1950, the son of Robert W. and Dorothy J. (Driscoll) Bruso. He was educated at the former Sacred Heart Academy in Worcester, Georgetown University, Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University and Weston Jesuit School of Theology, Cambridge and was ordained to the priesthood on June 5, 1993 by the late Bishop Timothy J. Harrington. He served as Associate Pastor at St. John, Clinton (1993-98) and St. Mary, Uxbridge (1998-2000) before being named Pastor of St. Anthony, Fitchburg (2000-14) and St. Cecilia, Leominster since 2014. He was the Dean of the Fitchburg-Leominster-Lunenburg Deanery and was a member of the Presbyteral Council. He was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, serving as Council Chaplain in Clinton, Uxbridge, and Fitchburg and was Associate State Chaplain (2012-16) and State Chaplain (2018- ). He leaves his nephew Vincent R. Kosakowski of Worcester, his grandniece, Christina D. Gambaccini of Worcester, his step-mother and friend Betty M. (Damon) Bruso of Millbury, his step-sister Linda M. Pope (Peter) of Shrewsbury and his step-brother James A. Okerberg (Amy Kelly) of South Dennis, and four nieces Jennifer M. Pope-Carter of London, Ashley E. Pope of Worcester, Jessica N. Morse of South Dennis and Sarah K. Okerberg of Brookfield, and Topper, his canine companion. He was pre-deceased by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law Christine R. and Vincent J. Kosakowski, Jr. and a neice and her husband, Kimberly D. and Mark W. Gambaccini. He had a special spiritual relationship with the Venerini Sisters and their associates. He loved being a priest, and having been ordained when he was 43, he was always aware of what a privilege it was for him to celebrate the Eucharist and the other sacraments. His knowledge of the lives of the saints was deep and wide and he was often called upon by friends looking for information on some obscure saint. He enjoyed the study of history and family genealogy and was delighted to visit the Driscoll family farm on Valentia Island, co. Kerry and meet his Irish cousins in 2018. He was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Bruins and treasures his time on Cape Cod, the coast of Maine, and Italy, especially the villages of Tuscany and Umbria. He was blessed with many friend, especially the Greniers, Quinns, Zarrellas, Badagliaccas, and Gravelles. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Priests' Retirement Fund, c/o Diocese of Worcester, 49 Elm St., Worcester, MA 01609 or the Venerini Sisters' Retirement Fund, c/o St. Rosa Venerini Covent, 374 Main St., Rutland, MA 01542. Calling hours will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4-7pm at St. Cecilia's Church, 180 Mechanic St., Leominster. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11am, St. Cecilia's Church. Burial to follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com
. Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker Street Leominster, MA is assisting with arrangements.