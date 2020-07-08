1/1
Rev. Robert Bruso
1950 - 2020
Rev. Robert D. Bruso

Leominster - For the Funeral Mass there is reserved seating only call the office at 978-537-6541. For entrance use only door by the rectory side which is handicap accessible. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on worcesterdiocese.org To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com. Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker Street Leominster, MA is assisting with arrangements.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Cecilia's Church
JUL
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Cecilia's Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 8, 2020
Rest in Peace my old classmate
Paul Foley - Georgetown 1972
Manhattan Beach, CA
Paul Foley
Classmate
July 8, 2020
Bob & I were brother seminarians for 4 years. I admired and enjoyed so much about him- his intellect, his sense of humor (which ran from dry and tart to jolly and knee-slapping), his interest & curiosity in just about everything, his deep humanism, his constant outreach & support to our foreign-born seminarians, how he left a successful business career to pursue his vocation to minister and his authentic, thoughtful & prayerful journey thru the struggles of that pursuit. Such was his presence in the sem that many of us had a "Bob Bruso impression" and we still quote him to this day. There's so much more to say but Bob, with typical blunt honesty, would probably tell me to wrap it up about now. Rest in Our Lord's peace, good and faithful servant of Christ
Louis Marzullo
Friend
July 8, 2020
Hank you Dr Bob
Mark Maynard
July 7, 2020
My condolences and prayers for the parishioners of beloved St. Cecilia Church, who in just a little over a dozen years have had to offer the requiems of four pastors in a row. May their love and service for you embolden your faith and raise your hopes in the eternal life of Jesus the Lord.
Jack Siciliano
Acquaintance
July 7, 2020
Father Bob, you welcomed me into the Catholic Church that I will never forget. God blessed everyone with your presence.
Jack Kinsey
Friend
July 7, 2020
Father Bob was such a nice loving man and made everyone that he knew feel very special.
He was always here for me and my family when my mom was sick and dying even when he was sick.
He will be missed dearly.
Janice Perla
Friend
July 7, 2020
Great man with an even greater heart. a true spiritual leader.
Jerry Lanni
Acquaintance
