Bob & I were brother seminarians for 4 years. I admired and enjoyed so much about him- his intellect, his sense of humor (which ran from dry and tart to jolly and knee-slapping), his interest & curiosity in just about everything, his deep humanism, his constant outreach & support to our foreign-born seminarians, how he left a successful business career to pursue his vocation to minister and his authentic, thoughtful & prayerful journey thru the struggles of that pursuit. Such was his presence in the sem that many of us had a "Bob Bruso impression" and we still quote him to this day. There's so much more to say but Bob, with typical blunt honesty, would probably tell me to wrap it up about now. Rest in Our Lord's peace, good and faithful servant of Christ

Louis Marzullo

Friend