1928 - 2020
Robert J. Burke, 91

SHREWSBURY - Robert J. "Bob" Burke, 91, of Shrewsbury, died Sunday January 26, 2020 at the Beaumont Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Worcester surrounded by his loving family. Calling hours for Mr. Burke will be held on Wednesday January 29, 2020 from 4-7 pm at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St, Shrewsbury. His funeral will be on Thursday January 30, 2020 with a funeral Mass celebrated at 10:00 am at St. Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury followed by burial with military honors at Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. To leave a note of condolence for the Burke family or to view his "Book of Memories" please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
