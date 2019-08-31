|
|
Robert E. Byer, 78
Auburn - Robert E. Byer, 78, of Auburn, passed away peacefully in his home after a long illness on Thursday, August 29th.
Mr. Byer was married for 46 years to the late Ellen (O'Keefe) Byer, who passed away in 2010. He is survived by his two daughters, Robyn Byer and her husband, Ricahrd LaSpina of Windham, NH and Bonnie Byer of Millbury; a son in law, Peter Sturgis of Auburn; a brother, Charles Byer of Indiana; a sister, Judy Eaton of Clinton, PA; 7 grandchildren, Alexis, Steele, Turnbull, Zachary, Noah, Lilyanna and Mariela, all whom he loved spending time with.
Robert was born in East Chicago, Illinois son of the late Albert and Dorothy (Flodin) Byer and proudly served in the United States Navy. He earned a bachelor's degree from Central New England College and worked for many years as the quality manager for Fenwal.
He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather who was known for his kindness, helpfulness, easygoing nature and being fun. And to the delight of his family, he could fix anything.
Mr. Byer enjoyed collecting trains and coins but he truly was the happiest when he was on the golf course. Bobby thoroughly enjoyed taking part in his Tuesday Night Golf League, taking "Golf Trips" and spending winters in Florida
The funeral services will be held privately and Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Washington College Academy 116 Doak Lane Limestone, TN 37681.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sept. 8, 2019