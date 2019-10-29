|
Robert "Eddy" Canty 79
Worcester - Robert "Eddy" Canty, 79 of Worcester passed away peacefully Monday October 28th, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.
Eddy was born in Worcester, the only child of Edward and Ellen (Jecketer) Canty. Raised in the Columbus Park section of Worcester, he graduated from St Peter Central Catholic High School class of 1958. He then accepted a position with the Worcester Telegram and Evening Gazette where he worked for over 40 years alongside his wife in various departments before retiring.
Eddy is survived by his Life's Love, for the past 49 years, Rosemarie (Campanale) Canty; his devoted daughters, Amy M. Canty of Worcester, Kerry A. Westerlind, her husband Nathan and their two children Robert Nathan and Michael Edward Westerlind of Holden; brothers and sisters in laws, nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Eddy was a member of St George Church, the Greendale retired Association and an avid Cleveland Indians Fan since 1948. A kind and beautiful man, Ed notably, was enthusiastic in helping children with sports coaching Boys Basketball at St Andrew the Apostle church, St Peter-Marian High School, and St Bernard's Catholic High School in Fitchburg. He also coached softball teams at St Andrew the Apostle, Paul Café and the Telegram and Gazette. Edward found peace and relaxation watching birds in his backyard feeding from his bird feeders and bird baths. His favorite bird was the cardinal. At one time, Ed and his wife Rosemarie were Disc Jockeys, playing music for special occasions, functions and parties together. They also enjoyed each other's company with the occasional trips to the horse tracks at Rockingham and Plainfield, and dog racing at Plainfield. His family was truly his greatest joy in life, especially his grandsons.
A period of calling hours will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 from 9:30 am to 10:45 am in St George church, 40 Brattle St. Worcester, followed by his funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances in his name can be made to Defenders of Wildlife, 1130 17th Street N.W., Washington, DC 20036 or the Greyhound Rescue of N.E. Inc. P.O.Box 507, Mendon, Mass 01756. www.greyhoundrescuene.org. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019