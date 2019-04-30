|
|
Robert L. Carter Sr., 91
DOUGLAS - Robert L. Carter Sr., 91, of Eagle Dr., passed away suddenly on Mon. April 29, 2019 at Milford Hospital after being stricken ill. His wife of 50 years Gloria M. (Porter) Carter died in 2007.
He is survived by 3 children, Robert L. Carter Jr. and his wife Gail of Douglas, Harold W. Carter Sr. and his wife Linda of Douglas, and Sharon A. Brotherton of Lafayette, LA; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Humphrey of Parker, CO, as well as nieces, nephews, and many great friends. He was predeceased by his great- grandson, Caleb Mosher, as well as 7 siblings, William, Frederick, Francis, James, Joseph, and Harold Carter, and Marion Niemi.
Born in Nashua, NH on Dec. 5, 1927 he was the son of Frederick and Ruth (McMahon) Carter and grew up in the Tyngsborough area. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the WII era as Diesel Machinist. After his service, Bob worked in the railroad industry as a Chief Trainmaster mainly out of South Station in Boston for 32 years, retiring in 1984. In his free time Bob enjoyed woodworking, repairing old clocks, hunting and fishing. He was a lifelong member of the Whitinsville Fish & Game Club, and the Masons.
His funeral service will be held on Fri. May 3 at 11 AM in Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St., Douglas. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Douglas. His Calling hours will be held prior to his service from 9:30- 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Douglas Firefighters Assoc., PO Box 523, Douglas, MA 01516, or to the . To leave a condolence message for his family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019