Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Chapin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Chapin


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Chapin Obituary
Robert J. Chapin, 88

AUBURN - Robert J. "Bob" Chapin, 88, of Auburn and formerly of Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 15, 2020.

Born in Oshkosh, WI and raised in Menasha, WI, Bob was one of two children born to the late James B. and Lucille (Schneller) Chapin. He played many sports as a child, with hockey being his favorite; later in life, his favorite sport became golf. He was a graduate of Menasha High School, and the University of Wisconsin, achieving a B.S. in Psychology. Before college, Bob had enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving his country with pride for four years until he was honorably discharged. He was stationed in Key West, FL during the Korean Conflict.

Bob met his late wife, Shirley M. (Jartz) Chapin, at a friend's wedding, and they were married in 1959.

He began his career in sales with Hamilton Manufacturing from 1959 to 1963, then worked for IBM from 1963 to 1968; and finally Diebold, Inc. from 1968 to 2007, retiring after a forty-year career with the company. Bob was an award-winning salesman and even sold the first ATM in New England in 1976.

Bob and Shirley were faithful members of North American Martyrs Church in Auburn, where he was a lector and sang in the church choir. They were avid fans of all of our New England sports teams and attended many games. Bob took family vacations to Wisconsin and Cape Cod, and, in his later years, enjoyed vacationing in Clearwater Beach, FL with Shirley.

Bob is survived by his children, Nancy Chapin, Jeanmarie Reheuser, and John Chapin, all of Auburn; granddaughters, Brianna Laflamme of Charlton, and Alexa Reheuser of Auburn; and great-granddaughter, Emma Nairns of Charlton. In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was predeceased by his sister, Georgia (Chapin) Williams.

Bob was known by all for his kindness and heartwarming smile. He took pride in his family and everyone knew they were a priority in his life.

His family would like to extend a warm 'thank you' to the staff of the Memory Care Unit at the Jewish Healthcare Center, for the tremendous care given to Bob throughout his stay.

Services were held privately for Bob's family, with a public memorial Mass to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the (alz.org/donate). The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting his family with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -