Robert J. Chapin, 88
AUBURN - Robert J. "Bob" Chapin, 88, of Auburn and formerly of Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 15, 2020.
Born in Oshkosh, WI and raised in Menasha, WI, Bob was one of two children born to the late James B. and Lucille (Schneller) Chapin. He played many sports as a child, with hockey being his favorite; later in life, his favorite sport became golf. He was a graduate of Menasha High School, and the University of Wisconsin, achieving a B.S. in Psychology. Before college, Bob had enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving his country with pride for four years until he was honorably discharged. He was stationed in Key West, FL during the Korean Conflict.
Bob met his late wife, Shirley M. (Jartz) Chapin, at a friend's wedding, and they were married in 1959.
He began his career in sales with Hamilton Manufacturing from 1959 to 1963, then worked for IBM from 1963 to 1968; and finally Diebold, Inc. from 1968 to 2007, retiring after a forty-year career with the company. Bob was an award-winning salesman and even sold the first ATM in New England in 1976.
Bob and Shirley were faithful members of North American Martyrs Church in Auburn, where he was a lector and sang in the church choir. They were avid fans of all of our New England sports teams and attended many games. Bob took family vacations to Wisconsin and Cape Cod, and, in his later years, enjoyed vacationing in Clearwater Beach, FL with Shirley.
Bob is survived by his children, Nancy Chapin, Jeanmarie Reheuser, and John Chapin, all of Auburn; granddaughters, Brianna Laflamme of Charlton, and Alexa Reheuser of Auburn; and great-granddaughter, Emma Nairns of Charlton. In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was predeceased by his sister, Georgia (Chapin) Williams.
Bob was known by all for his kindness and heartwarming smile. He took pride in his family and everyone knew they were a priority in his life.
His family would like to extend a warm 'thank you' to the staff of the Memory Care Unit at the Jewish Healthcare Center, for the tremendous care given to Bob throughout his stay.
Services were held privately for Bob's family, with a public memorial Mass to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the (alz.org/donate). The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting his family with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020