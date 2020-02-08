|
Robert J. Charette, 67
Oxford - Robert J. Charette, 67, died peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Wingate at Worcester after a long illness. He is survived by his daughter, Amethyst Charette of Newark, NJ; his mother, Lucille J. Charette Latham of Charlton; five sisters, Linda L. Shaw and her husband Glenn of Homosassa, FL, Denise M. Blevins and her husband David of Rochdale, Carol A. Perkins and her husband John of Charlton, Nancy E. Bourassa of Millbury, and Dianne H. Leduc and her husband Mark of Charlton; two grandchildren and several nephews and nieces. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Donald F. Charette.
Mr. Charette was an electronics technician in the telecommunications industry. He enjoyed reading and writing, especially history and biblical texts among other subjects. He had a great appreciation for music and will be remembered as an incredibly smart man.
The family would like to thank Pat and the entire staff of Wingate of Worcester for their exceptional care during Robert's time there.
Memorial calling hours are Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. at the conclusion of calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020