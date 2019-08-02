|
|
Robert Lloyd Clark, 81
Clark, Robert Lloyd, "Bob", age 81, formerly of Berlin MA. passed away Friday July 26, 2019 at his home in Lakeland FL, he was surrounded by his wife, children and sister after a brief illness. He was born in Marlborough, MA, the son of the late Harold and Beatrice (McKnight) Clark. He served in the United States Army from 1959 to 1962, stationed in Bad Kruzenach, Germany and was a retired heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed traveling throughout the country in his motorhome, was an avid NASCAR fan, and enjoyed wood working.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Leona (Mitchell) Clark of 60 years, his daughter Robin Hughes and her husband John of Clinton MA, son Robert Clark and his wife Nancy of Gardner MA and daughter Kelly Clark/Keefe and her husband Mark of Huntington VT. Six grandchildren, Shamus, Sean, Patrick, Cassidy, Shayna, and the late Melissa. Along with six great-grandchildren, Gabby, Caulin, Harper, Keagan, Sophia and Leah. Two sisters, Dottie Myrick of Lakeland, FL and Nancy Beland of Brookfield, MA and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Harold Clark Jr and Edward "Jim" Clark.
A celebration of life will be held, date is to be determined. In leu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care. Via check: Make checks payable to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation - 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL 32778 or Online: donate.cshospice.org or credit card over the phone: please call 352-742-6819 Please note the name of the deceased and that you'd like the money restricted to 'Polk County'.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019